GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.43

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.43 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.16). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 891,123 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £867.10 million and a PE ratio of 516.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.30. The company has a current ratio of 131.52, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

