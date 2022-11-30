General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

GM stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

