Germaine Cota Sells 379 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,075,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

