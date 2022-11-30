Germaine Cota Sells 379 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bill.com Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,075,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
