GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 4%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.85. 16,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,592,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.