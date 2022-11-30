Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glanbia from €16.50 ($17.01) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $11.59 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.