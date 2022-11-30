Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

NYSE:GLT opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Glatfelter

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

