Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 34.2% in November

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

BOTZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 7,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,098. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

