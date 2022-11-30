Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,876. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

