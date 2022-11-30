Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 52.16%.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

