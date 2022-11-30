GMX (GMX) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. GMX has a market cap of $366.75 million and approximately $26.58 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $45.90 or 0.00273224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00505791 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.50 or 0.30764622 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.