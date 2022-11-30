Gode Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $546,105.77 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.61 or 0.30833831 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

