Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.53. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter worth $5,959,000.

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Articles

