Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Short Interest Up 506.2% in November

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 506.2% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.