Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.35). Approximately 447,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,160,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £543.98 million and a P/E ratio of 801.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cox acquired 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,280.42 ($31,439.67).

