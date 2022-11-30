Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.35). Approximately 447,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,160,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.35).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
The firm has a market cap of £543.98 million and a P/E ratio of 801.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.13.
In other news, insider Patrick Cox acquired 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,280.42 ($31,439.67).
