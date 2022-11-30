GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in November

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

