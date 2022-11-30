GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,650 ($19.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

