Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $23.22 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.22 million and $1.42 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

