H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Up 1.2 %

H World Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 2,119,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.93.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts predict that H World Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

