Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in November

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($153.61) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $107.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

