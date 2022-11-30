Head to Head Review: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CEL-SCI and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Taysha Gene Therapies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $16.46, indicating a potential upside of 662.11%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 216.65 -$36.36 million ($0.85) -3.29 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.11) -0.53

CEL-SCI has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -338.37% -101.42%

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

