HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 191,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 5,699.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.77. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.57 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 136.78% and a net margin of 16.62%.

HeadHunter Group Plc is engaged in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. The firm operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

