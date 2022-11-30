Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.05 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Hedera has a total market cap of $974.93 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023713 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

