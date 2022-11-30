Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

