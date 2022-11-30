Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151.32 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.32 million and approximately $506,034.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00024513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12811737 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $535,399.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

