Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 236,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

