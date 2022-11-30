HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $28.60

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.91. HNI shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. HNI’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HNI by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.