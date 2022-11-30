Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $78.76

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $104.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 148,032 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.