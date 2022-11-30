Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $78.76

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $104.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 148,032 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

