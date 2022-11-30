Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $12.6-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

