Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Humana were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $533.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.