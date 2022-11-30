HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Major Shareholder Sells $651,334.70 in Stock

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HMCOU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of HumanCo Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCOU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

