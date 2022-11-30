Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.62. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 6,277 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

