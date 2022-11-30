Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.62. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 6,277 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.
Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.
Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurco Companies (HURC)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.