HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Down 1.3%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 41,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 896,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

HyreCar Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at HyreCar

In other HyreCar news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HyreCar news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 1,157,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,930.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar

HyreCar Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth $63,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in HyreCar by 33.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

