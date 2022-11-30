HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Down 1.3%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 41,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 896,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
HyreCar Stock Down 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Activity at HyreCar
In other HyreCar news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HyreCar news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 1,157,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,920,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,930.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.