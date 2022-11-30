i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.35. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 229 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

