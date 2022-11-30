i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.35. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 229 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.