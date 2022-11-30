iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading 0% Higher

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.81. 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.
