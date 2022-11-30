IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.