Immutable X Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $268.97 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $268.97 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

