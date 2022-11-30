Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $748,600.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00.
Inari Medical Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NARI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 774,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 383,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
