Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $748,600.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 774,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 383,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

