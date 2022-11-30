Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.95

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.82, with a volume of 4898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.