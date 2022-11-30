Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.78) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

