Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 700,000 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

