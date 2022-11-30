InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 312.9% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 312.9% from the October 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 77,646,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,625,965. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
