InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 312.9% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 312.9% from the October 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 77,646,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,625,965. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

