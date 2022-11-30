Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Buys 130,000 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 978,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.