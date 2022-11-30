Insider Buying: Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Acquires 14,532 Shares of Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) insider Liz Shanahan bought 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £9,009.84 ($10,778.61).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.79) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 133 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market cap of £44.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,537.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.54.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

Featured Articles

