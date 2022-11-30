Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys 14,046 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $11,377.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,298.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

