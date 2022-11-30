Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 12,920 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,795 shares in the company, valued at $670,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 2,628,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

