Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

