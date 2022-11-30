Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 11,671 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 18,894,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,185. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

