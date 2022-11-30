Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Holdings Boosted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 3.52% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,672,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

IBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

