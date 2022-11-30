Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFS traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,159. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFS shares. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.