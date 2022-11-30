Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Intuit stock opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

