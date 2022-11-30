Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.
Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %
Intuit stock opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Intuit
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.